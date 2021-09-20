Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Argus raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.12. 22,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $117.13 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

