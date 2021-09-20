Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $19.79

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $18.25. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 764 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRMR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.