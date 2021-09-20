Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report sales of $1.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 million and the lowest is $870,000.00. Trevena posted sales of $3.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $3.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $4.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.57 million, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $14.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%.

TRVN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trevena by 221.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 574,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 93.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,311,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 2,972.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 2,577,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 149.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRVN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,076. The company has a market cap of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.