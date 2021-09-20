TrezarCoin (TZC) Trading Down 25.6% This Week

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 62.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, TrezarCoin has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $347,450.74 and $320.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrezarCoin Profile

TZC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 261,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 249,246,850 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

