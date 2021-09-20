TrueFi (TRU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.53 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $66.53 million and $18.19 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00055725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00123152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00045478 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

