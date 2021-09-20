Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 108,913 Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 108,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,000. Rapid7 accounts for about 1.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD opened at $120.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.51. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $125.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

