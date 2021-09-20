Tygh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Revolve Group worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 4,705.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 147.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $7,702,612.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,602,750 shares of company stock worth $103,378,925. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

