Tygh Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.37 Million in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Bally’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at $58,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 41.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,327,000 after purchasing an additional 217,192 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter valued at $34,590,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 24.4% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,831 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $44.17 on Monday. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

