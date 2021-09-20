Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,077 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $534.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.99, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.67. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $540.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $24,836,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

