Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 732 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,158,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,133,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $111.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average is $121.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.28 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 95.68%.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $267,992. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.