U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,634 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $2.35 on Monday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 130,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,638. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

