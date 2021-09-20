Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

