UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €187.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €172.20 ($202.59).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €159.10 ($187.18) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business’s 50 day moving average is €150.80 and its 200-day moving average is €149.75.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

