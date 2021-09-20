Ultra (UOS) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $165.53 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,621.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $547.27 or 0.01254577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.70 or 0.00512826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.48 or 0.00322042 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001249 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052064 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001690 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

