Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 142.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

UAA opened at $21.07 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

