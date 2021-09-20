US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,092 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 179,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

