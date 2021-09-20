US Bancorp DE Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $135,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.4% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 457,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after acquiring an additional 101,129 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,045,000 after acquiring an additional 74,554 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $56.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

