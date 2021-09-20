US Bancorp DE Invests $90,000 in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period.

NYSE:AMOV opened at $18.27 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

