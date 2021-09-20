US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 12,205.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBCF opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

