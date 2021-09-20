US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 252,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

RETA stock opened at $109.94 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average of $115.55.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

