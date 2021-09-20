US Bancorp DE Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3,670.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $191.91 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.97 and its 200 day moving average is $195.19.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

