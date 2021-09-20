US Bancorp DE Sells 1,427 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in US Ecology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in US Ecology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in US Ecology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $34.36 on Monday. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

