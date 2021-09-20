US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) declared a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON USF traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 1.02 ($0.01). 13,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,832. US Solar Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.03.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

