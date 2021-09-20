Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.54

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 1037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

VLOWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Get Vallourec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vallourec S.A. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.