Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 10,457 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aflac by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 13.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after purchasing an additional 463,593 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL opened at $53.99 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.