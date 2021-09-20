Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Jumia Technologies worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,981,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 769,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 25,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after buying an additional 131,714 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $7,307,000. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

JMIA stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.62. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

