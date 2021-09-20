Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,844 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD opened at $123.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average is $118.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

