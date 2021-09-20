Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 359 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after acquiring an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,410,000 after acquiring an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $269.55 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $277.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.68 and its 200 day moving average is $251.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

