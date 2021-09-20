Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Holdings Increased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 131,331 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,334.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 60,026 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,166,000 after buying an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,820,000.

VDC stock opened at $185.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.63. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

