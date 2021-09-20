Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.99. 376,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,795. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

