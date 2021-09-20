Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.09. 280,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,333,795. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.

