Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 609,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.1% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $53,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after buying an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,693. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.84. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $100.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

