Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,071 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $26,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,021 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.58. 1,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.26 and its 200-day moving average is $171.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

