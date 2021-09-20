Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.63 on Monday, hitting $224.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.