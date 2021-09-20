Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Zoetis by 30.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 36.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 222,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after buying an additional 59,324 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 100.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 8.3% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $198.49 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.34 and a 200-day moving average of $182.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

