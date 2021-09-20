Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 3,489 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of General Mills by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,595,000 after acquiring an additional 719,899 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $58.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

