Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes $200,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,960,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FRC opened at $200.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.94. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

