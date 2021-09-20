Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $42.42 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $42,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,092. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.80. The company had a trading volume of 39,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,488. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

