Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $49.74 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 938,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after buying an additional 710,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $55.87. 463,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,061,982. The firm has a market cap of $235.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

