Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical makes up about 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $38,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average of $115.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.77.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

