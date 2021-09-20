Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 18,206 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 719,979 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,112,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,293 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.37. 97,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,811. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

