Venus One Day Trading Volume Hits $48.81 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Venus has a market cap of $287.47 million and $48.81 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for $25.71 or 0.00058781 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,639.43 or 0.99755138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00079686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002318 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,179,261 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.