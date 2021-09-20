Verastem’s (VSTM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VSTM. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.76 on Monday. Verastem has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $498.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verastem by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.