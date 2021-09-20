Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OEZVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Verbund from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verbund has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Verbund alerts:

OEZVY stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Verbund has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.32 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.