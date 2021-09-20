Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,284,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,093,183 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of Verizon Communications worth $576,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,864,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $54.17 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

