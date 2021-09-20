Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 37.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 156,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 78,203 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,325,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERU opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $713.89 million, a P/E ratio of -893.11 and a beta of 0.63. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VERU shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.