Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 921 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $117,335.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,934 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $239,835.34.
- On Thursday, September 9th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,117 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $140,954.23.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $119,893.42.
- On Monday, July 26th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,029,138.81.
Shares of VICR stock traded down $6.15 on Monday, hitting $124.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.40. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 0.68.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.
VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
