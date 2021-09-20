Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 921 Shares

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $117,335.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,934 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $239,835.34.

On Thursday, September 9th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,117 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $140,954.23.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,007 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $119,893.42.

On Monday, July 26th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,029,138.81.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $6.15 on Monday, hitting $124.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.40. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

