Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,059 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $101,112,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $41,986,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $40,036,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $34,242,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $26,142,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $51.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

