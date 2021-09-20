Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 986,644 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,730 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $5,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $4,488,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTI opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

