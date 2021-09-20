Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $304,000 in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

SSTI stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $443.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,899.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

